Tata Nano may soon be phased out as dealers stop placing orders

New Delhi: The Tata Nano, Ratan Tata’s brainchild, is likely to be phased out soon as dealers in most parts of the country have stopped placing orders for the cars in the last three-four months.

Nano, which was launched in 2008 with much expectations of being the peoples car, hasn't been able to live up to the billing. The car was initially launched with a price of Rs 1 lakh, which has increased with time. Currently, the small car sells at approx. Rs 2.69 lakh.

It has become a loss-making model for Tata Motors at present.

After the company abandoned the Singur plant, Tata Motors had shifted the production facility to Sanand in Gujarat.

According to a report by Business Standard, the average daily production of just two Nano cars at the company’s Sanand plant is indication enough that this vehicle is now as good as obsolete.

The company had made a subsequent reduction of production from 180 cars in August to 57 units in October, the report further adds.

Menwhile, Tata Motors small car Nano, which has struggled to live up to expectations, is about to turn a new chapter with city-based Jayem Automotives set to launch an electric version of the car under "Neo" brand.

The 48-volt "Neo" cars would be assembled and marketed by Jayem Auto. Its body shells and associated components are supplied by Tata Motors.

The first batch of cars will be supplied shortly, Jayem Automotives Managing Director J Anand said in a statement. Many automakers are joining the electric race and electric vehicles will soon become trend in India, he said.

The electric drive system of Neo is developed and supplied by Electra EV, a technology company which develops and produces electric drive systems. The car can run 150 kms with air-conditioning on a single full charge.