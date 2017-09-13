Tata Nexon India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more

Finally Tata Motors is all set to launch its most awaited product this year, the Nexon, on September 21, 2017.

Its official bookings have already commenced from September 12 for an amount of Rs 11,000 (announced last week). The Tata Nexon is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6-9 lakh.

Tata plans to display the Nexon in more than 650 of its sales outlets across the country from today onwards for customers to have a look and feel of the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon will be available in four variants, namely, the XE, XM, XT and XZ+ (same variant nomenclature that you see in Tata’s new-age cars: Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa).

The Nexon is powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines: 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both the engines come standard with a 6-speed manual unit as of now, while a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with both the petrol and diesel engines will be introduced soon.

Vitals

Petrol

Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder)

Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm

Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Diesel

Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)

Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm

Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual

