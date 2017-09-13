close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Nexon India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more

Tata’s debutant sub-4m SUV packs turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a long list of equipment. 

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:24
Tata Nexon India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more

Finally Tata Motors is all set to launch its most awaited product this year, the Nexon, on September 21, 2017.

Its official bookings have already commenced from September 12 for an amount of Rs 11,000 (announced last week). The Tata Nexon is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6-9 lakh. 

Tata plans to display the Nexon in more than 650 of its sales outlets across the country from today onwards for customers to have a look and feel of the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon will be available in four variants, namely, the XE, XM, XT and XZ+ (same variant nomenclature that you see in Tata’s new-age cars: Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa).

The Nexon is powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines: 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both the engines come standard with a 6-speed manual unit as of now, while a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with both the petrol and diesel engines will be introduced soon.  

Vitals 

Petrol 

Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder) 
Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm. 
Transmission: 6-speed manual 

Diesel 

Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)
Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm 
Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm 
Transmission: 6-speed manual 

Source: CarDekho.com

TAGS

Tata Nexon launchTata Nexon India launchTata Nexon launch dateTata Nexon featuresTata Nexon priceTata Nexon SUVTata Nexon

From Zee News

Nissan Micra Fashion Edition launched at Rs 6.09 lakh
Automobiles

Nissan Micra Fashion Edition launched at Rs 6.09 lakh

Petrol, diesel prices on a 3-year high
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel prices on a 3-year high

RBI looking into cryptocurrencies, not comfortable with bitcoin
Markets

RBI looking into cryptocurrencies, not comfortable with bit...

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave company
International Business

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave company

Jan Dhan: Zero-balance accounts reduced to 20%; 30 crore families benefited in 3 years
Personal Finance

Jan Dhan: Zero-balance accounts reduced to 20%; 30 crore fa...

Restaurants may soon have to pay tax on service charge
Companies

Restaurants may soon have to pay tax on service charge

Malaysia Travel: 5 Best Places to see in Johor Bahru
Companies

Malaysia Travel: 5 Best Places to see in Johor Bahru

Petrol, diesel price on 13th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 13th September 2017: Check out the...

Sensex, Nifty extend gains; pharma,energy stocks surges
Markets

Sensex, Nifty extend gains; pharma,energy stocks surges

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video