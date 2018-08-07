हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motor

Tata Nexon scores 4-star in NCAP crash test

Tata Motors launched the Nexon in India in September last year at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh.

Tata Nexon scores 4-star in NCAP crash test

New Delhi: Tata Motor's compact SUV Nexon has scored four stars from Global NCAP based on the crash test results done by the UK-based vehicle safety group.

The NCAP certification is considered as the global benchmark for evaluating the car safety of newly introduced models.

Additionally, the car has also received  three stars for “Child Protection” as per the safety test conducted by Global NCAP.

“The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards bringing technologically advanced features which are safe yet stylish. With these test results, the Nexon is India’s safest compact SUV, after being one of the most awarded models from the Tata Motors’ PV stable, ” Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon in India in September last year at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh.

For driver and passenger safety, the Nexon comes equipped with dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner, load-limiter & crash-locking tongue. Other safety features in Nexon are ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, Child-safety door locks, Voice-based alerts and Front fog lamps with cornering assistance which ensure an all-round safety while driving on-road.

Powering it is a 1.2-litre petrol Revotron unit (110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque) - both mated to a six-speed transmission setup.

Tags:
Tata MotorTata Nexon crash testGlobal NCAP crash testNexon Crash test rating

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close