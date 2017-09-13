close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Nexon SUV India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more

Tata’s debutant sub-4m SUV packs turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a long list of equipment. 

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 14:42
Tata Nexon SUV India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more

Finally Tata Motors is all set to launch its most awaited product this year, the Nexon, on September 21, 2017.

Its official bookings have already commenced from September 12 for an amount of Rs 11,000 (announced last week). The Tata Nexon is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6-9 lakh. 

Tata plans to display the Nexon in more than 650 of its sales outlets across the country from today onwards for customers to have a look and feel of the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon will be available in four variants, namely, the XE, XM, XT and XZ+ (same variant nomenclature that you see in Tata’s new-age cars: Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa).

The Nexon is powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines: 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both the engines come standard with a 6-speed manual unit as of now, while a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with both the petrol and diesel engines will be introduced soon.  

Vitals 

Petrol 

Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder) 
Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm. 
Transmission: 6-speed manual 

Diesel 

Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)
Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm 
Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm 
Transmission: 6-speed manual 

Source: CarDekho.com

TAGS

Tata Nexon launchTata Nexon India launchTata Nexon launch dateTata Nexon featuresTata Nexon priceTata Nexon SUVTata Nexon

From Zee News

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus
Personal Finance

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productiv...

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 pe...

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments
Real Estate

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says Chairman
Economy

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says...

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% interest p.a to a home buyer
Real Estate

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% inter...

Companies

M&M to acquire Turkish tractor, foundry firms for Rs 73...

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension
International Business

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC ext...

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as Trai slashes IUC
Markets

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as T...

Companies

L&T bags Rs 1,700 crore crude oil pipeline contract in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video