Harrier

Tata opens bookings for Harrier, SUV to rival Creta and Compass

Tata Motors on Monday began accepting bookings for Harrier, its much-awaited SUV, for Rs 30,000 at tataharrier.com or at its authorised dealerships.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@TataMotors

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday began accepting bookings for Harrier, its much-awaited SUV, for Rs 30,000 at tataharrier.com or at its authorised dealerships.

Derived from the Land Rover’s D8 platform and based on the company's new OMEGA architecture, the Harrier was first showcased as a concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and is expected to launch in January of next year. The car has gone through rigorous on-road testing in the country in the last few months with numerous spy shots of a camouflaged Harrier surfacing online. The company informed that the 5-seater monocoque SUV has been tested for a cumulative distance of 2.2 million kms.

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC diesel engine and the top-end version could get four-wheel-drive as an option.The inside of the car too is expected to offer a premium feel with a large touchscreen infotainment display, rear AC vents and wireless charging. Tata Motors is looking at making the Harrier future proof and has said that it would set new benchmarks once launched. "With Turnaround 2.0, we have already begun our journey towards winning sustainably in the passenger vehicle business and we are confident that with the introduction of this new class-leading SUV, we will only soar higher," said Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Harrier is expected to take the fight to established players in the Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh price bracket which has the likes of Scorpio, Creta and Compass. There is, however, no official word on the pricing yet.

