Tata Motors

Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.39 lakh

The cars will come with Multi Drive Modes – City and Sport.

New Delhi: JT Special Vehicles Private Limited, a joint venture between automobile-maker Tata Motors and city-based Jayem Automotives, has launched the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP in India.

Tiago JTP would be available at Rs 6.39 lakh and the Tigor JTP at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The vehicles would be available at select dealership of Tata Motors early next month and can be booked at Rs 11,000.

Tata group said that both the vehicles will be manufactured at the Tata Motors Sanand facility. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine delivering 114PS power and 150Nm torque.

The cars will come with Multi Drive Modes – City and Sport. Equipped with performance oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5 speed manual. Capped at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the car can go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds.

The cars come with bold exterior styling with new front end design with large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents, 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts. Building on the sporty interior design, the cars come with all black interiors with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather wrapped steering with contrast red stitching and performance aluminum pedals.

