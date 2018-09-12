Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday extended the Tiago brand with an all-new SUV inspired vehicle– the Tiago NRG. The Tiago NRG is priced at Rs 5.49 Lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.31 Lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors has positioned the Tiago NRG as the ‘Urban Toughroader'. Powered by the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and the 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine, the Tiago NRG will be available with 5-speed manual transmission.

It will come in 3 color options – Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White, with dual tone infinity black roof and roof rails.

The exterior of the vehicle sports an armoured front end design, squircle wheel arches, muscular finisher on the rear tailgate and rugged skidplate, dual tone – 4-spoke DurAlloy wheels and infinity black roof with roof rails.

The car features active black interior with vibrant Canyon orange highlights, seats with body hugging bolsters featuring a unique denim inspired fabric, cooled glove box and a large boot with 242L space.

The Tiago NRG has smart 5 inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, navigation with 3D Navi maps and oice command for media, radio and phone. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, reverse parking assist and driver seatbelt reminder as standard.

Commenting on the launch Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “This launch is a step towards our Turnaround 2.0 journey, as we continue to focus on ‘winning sustainably’ in the PV business. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the Tiago NRG just like the Tiago hatchback."