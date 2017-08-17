close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Tiago XTA launched at Rs 4.79 lakh

The AMT tech was already available on the Tiago, but only on the top XZA variant (launched earlier this year), priced at Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:29
Tata Tiago XTA launched at Rs 4.79 lakh

Tata has introduced AMT in the XT variant of the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago XTA is priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The AMT tech was already available on the Tiago, but only on the top XZA variant (launched earlier this year), priced at Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The XTA variant makes the semi-auto transmission tech in the Tiago more affordable by Rs 47,000 now. The Tiago XTA is based on the Tiago XT which, at Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is Rs 42,000 lower.

Price list of all petrol variants of the Tata Tiago:

Tata Tiago XB- Rs 3.21 lakh

Tata Tiago XE- Rs 3.76 lakh

Tata Tiago XE(O)- Rs 3.94 lakh

Tata Tiago XM- Rs 4.07 lakh

Tata Tiago XM(O)- Rs 4.24 lakh

Tata Tiago XT- Rs 4.37 lakh

Tata Tiago XT(O)- Rs 4.54 lakh

Tata Tiago XTA (now launched)- Rs 4.79 lakh

Tata Tiago XZ- Rs 4.92 lakh

Tata Tiago XTA (O) (expected)- Rs 4.96 lakh

Tata Tiago XZA- Rs 5.26 lakh

The AMT tech on the Tiago is available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only. The 3-cylinder petrol engine makes 85PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. In the manual version, this engine is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The Tiago is also available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine that makes a maximum power of 70PS and 140Nm of torque. But this engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

For the additional Rs 47,000 that you pay for the top-end XZA variant (over XTA), you get alloy wheels, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, chrome applique around the fog lamps and on air vents in the cabin, 4 tweeters, steering mounted controls, LED fuel and temperature gauge, dual front airbags, ABS, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, height adjustable front headrests and driver’s seat and a cooled glovebox, rear defogger, and wiper. The XZA variant, with passive safety features like ABS, airbags and seatbelt pretentioners, and sought after convenience features like steering mounted controls and height adjustable driver’s seat, appears to deliver better value than the XTA variant.

Tata offers an optional package on the Tiago XT variant, known as the XT(O). However, it’s available with the manual transmission only for now. It costs Rs 4.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and for the additional Rs 17,000 you pay over the XT manual variant, you get front airbags, seatbelt pretentioners, and height adjustable driver’s seat and front headrests. An XTA(O) variant at the same premium, over the Tiago XTA, will make for an attractive package for a petrol-AMT hatchback in the sub-Rs 5 lakh space.

Source: CarDekho.com

TAGS

Tata Tiago XTATata Tiago XTA launchTata Tiago XTA priceTata Tiago XTA featuresTata Tiago

From Zee News

HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% from 4%
Personal Finance

HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% fr...

ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh
Companies

ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range after 2021
Automobiles

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range...

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services to Hyderabad launched
Companies

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services...

Sensex rises; Infosys buyback proposal lifts mood
Markets

Sensex rises; Infosys buyback proposal lifts mood

Infosys to consider proposal for share buyback
Companies

Infosys to consider proposal for share buyback

Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs today
Companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs to...

Sensex pulls off biggest gain in a month, climbs 322 points
Markets

Sensex pulls off biggest gain in a month, climbs 322 points

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video