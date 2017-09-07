close
Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon

Slotting between the XE and XT variants, it will be offered with petrol and diesel engines.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:13
Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon

Our reliable sources tell us that the homegrown automaker Tata Motors will soon introduce a new variant to the Tigor’s lineup. It will carry the XM tag at the back and will slot in between the XE and XT variants. Like others, the new variant will be offered with petrol and diesel engines, both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

As you’d expect, the XM variant will house more features than the entry-level XE variant but will still fall short of the mid-range XT. The list of features will include:

   - Manual central locking with key
    -All four power windows
    -Speed dependent automatic door locking
    -Follow me home headlamps
    -LED fuel gauge
    -Full fabric seat upholstery
    -Interior lamps with theatre dimming
    -Full wheel covers

With these inclusions, we expect the XM variant to carry a Rs 40,000-45,000 premium over the XE variant. To put things in perspective, the XE variant of the petrol-powered Tata Tigor carries a price tag of Rs 4.59 lakh and the diesel-fed model is priced at Rs 5.41 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tigor is powered by the same set of engines as the Tiago. While the 1.05-litre, 3-cylinder diesel puts out 70PS of power and 140Nm of torque, the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol is tuned to produce 85PS of power and 114Nm of torque.

The petrol-powered Tiago can also be availed with an AMT (automated manual transmission) in its XTA and XZA variants. That convenience of an automatic transmission is currently missing from the Tigor’s recipe, which we feel will surely find its way in soon.

Source: CarDekho.com

