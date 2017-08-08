close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3

The debt offering marks Tesla's debut in the junk bond market.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 09:27
Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3

New York: Tesla announced on Monday that it intends to raise about $1.5 billion in a bond offering, as the US luxury electric automaker seeks to fund the production of its new Model 3 sedan.

Shares of Tesla have risen 67 percent this year and ticked down 0.49 percent to close at $355.17 on Monday after the announcement, Xinhua reported.

The debt offering marks Tesla's debut in the junk bond market.

Moody's is rating the bond B3 with a stable outlook and Standard & Poor's assigned a "B-" rating for the bond issue.

Tesla said in a press release that it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with the launch of Model 3, and for general corporate purposes.

While Tesla has received more than 1,800 reservations per day for the Model 3 since its launch in late July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that he's working on "something special" for early reservation holders.

Tesla Model 3 is a major step for the California-based company, and priced around $35,000 each. It "achieves 215 miles (346 km) of range per charge" and is "designed to attain the highest safety ratings in every category."

TAGS

TeslaTesla bond offeringTesla new Model 3 sedanTesla junk bond market

From Zee News

Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo
International Business

Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rate...

Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just Rs 799
Companies

Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just R...

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell companies
Companies

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell compan...

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500 crore
Companies

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500...

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bourses
Companies

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bou...

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electric car
Technology

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electri...

Govt develops tech to check officials&#039; mobile information leak
Technology

Govt develops tech to check officials' mobile informat...

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boeing planes
Companies

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boein...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video