Tesla

Tesla engineering head, Doug Field, taking break not leaving company

Tesla Inc Senior Vice President of Engineering Doug Field is taking a break from work but is not leaving the company, a Tesla spokesman confirmed to Reuters. "Doug is just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla," the spokesman said on Friday.

It was earlier reported that Field was taking a break from the electric car maker. In April, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had asked Field to manage the company`s engineering and production while Musk focused more time on Model 3 production.
 

TeslaDoug Field
