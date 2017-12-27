हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tesla to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover

Tesla had first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a "master plan" to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sport utility vehicle.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 11:07 AM IST
Comments |
Tesla to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
File photo

Tesla Inc will build a pickup truck soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, Reuters reported in June.

The electric vehicle maker first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a "master plan" to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sport utility vehicle.

Musk had said in April that the pickup truck would be unveiled within 18 to 24 months.

Tags:
TeslaModel YElectric carsElectric trucks
Next
Story

Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle prices from January

Trending