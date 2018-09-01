हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fortuner

Toyota brings in enhanced Innova Crysta, Touring Sport and Fortuner

The three cars form a major part of Toyota sales in the country with Fortuner having a mammoth share in its segment.

Toyota brings in enhanced Innova Crysta, Touring Sport and Fortuner

New Delhi: Looking to make most of the pre-festive season car-buying rush, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday launched enhanced versions of Innova Crysta, Touring Sport and Fortuner.

The three cars have been driving sales volumes for the company in India and the new versions promise better safety, convenience and safety features. The Innova Crysta and Touring Sport get features like Anti-Theft Alarm with Glass Break and Ultrasonic Sensor, Emergency Brake Signal, rear fog lamp and front LED fog lamp. The GX variant also gets touchscreen audio display with steering control and retractable mirrors.

The Fortuner now gets features like Passenger side power seat, Electrochromatic Inside Rear View Mirror and all other features previously mentioned for Innova Crysta and Touring Sport. The largest SUV in India from TKM has a mammoth 70 percent segment share and continues to do good sales volumes.

Cumulative sales of over 52,000 units between January and August this year has seen TKM register a growth of 13 per cent when compared to the same time period last year.

While the Innova Crysta has a price tag between Rs 14,65,000 and Rs 22,01,000, the Touring Sport - essentially a sportier version of Crysta - has a price range of Rs 18,59,000 and Rs 23,06,000. The Fortuner has a price range between Rs 27,27,000 and Rs 32,97,000.

(All prices are ex showroom, Delhi)

 

Tags:
FortunerToyota FortunerInnova CrystaCrystaToyota

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close