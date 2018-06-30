हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sees 23% jump in domestic sales in first half of 2018

Innova Crysta continues to boost sales volumes for the company while the recently launched Yaris sedan has been well received as well by customers.

New Delhi: Toyota Kiloskar Motor on Saturday announced that the company has seen a jump of 23% in its domestic sales in India in the first half of 2018. This is in comparison to sales figures from the same period in 2017.

Citing GST as one of the reasons for comparatively lesser sales last year, the company said that fast-evaporating uncertainties from 2017 helped the strong momentum in sales between January and June of this year. “We have achieved triple-digit growth this month as compared to June 2017 owing to last year’s GST scenario, wherein we supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation," said N Raja, Deputy GM at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in a press statement. "The real scenario of June-July sales will be clear after July end compared to Jun -July 2017."

13088 units were sold in the domestic market in this period while another 1014 units of Etios were exported, taking the total figure to 14102 units. The bulk of the sales have been powered by the immensely popular Innova Crysta which continues to do good volumes for the company - seeing a 43% growth in sales in April-June 2018 vis-a-vis the same period of 2017. The company also said that the recently-launched Yaris sedan has been well-received by customers.

