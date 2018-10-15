हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota organises camp to show Fortuner's off-roading prowess

Toyota said that the company plans to target existing and potential Fortuner customers in Mumbai to experience the off-roading capabilities in a special set up.

Toyota organises camp to show Fortuner&#039;s off-roading prowess

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor is organizing an exclusive Fortuner off-road camp in Mumbai to demonstrate the SUV’s off-roading prowess. The camp will allow customers a chance to experience off-roading capabilities like side inclines, water wading, slush pit, gravel pit, big mound and some articulation.



“Ever since the launch of its latest generation in November 2016 in India, the Fortuner has received phenomenal response from customers and the market. Customers, time and again have found value in the pride of owning a vehicle with full-fledged 4WD capability which can also be used for smooth city driving. The Fortuner has a frame structure that delivers exceptional torsional and bending rigidity along with features like Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Active Traction Control (A-TRC) among other features,” Toyota said in a statement.

The 2nd generation Fortuner comes with 2.8L diesel engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with sequential & paddle shifters and 2.7L petrol engine. The Fortuner gives reassuring performance of 177 PS and 450 Nm torque for the 2.8 L 6 speed automatic transmission. It is also available with a refined 2.7L petrol engine generating a performance of 166 PS & 245 Nm.

N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “This unique off-road camp provides our existing and potential Fortuner customers an opportunity to experience all-terrain track ridden with steep inclines, descents, slush and deep water which enabled them to experience the overall performance of the vehicle in such conditions.

 

Toyota Kirloskar MotorToyota FortunerToyota Fortuner off-roadingFortuner offroaderFortuner off-roading camp

