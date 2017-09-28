close
Toyota rolls out Etios Cross variant at Rs 6.64 lakh

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:00
Toyota rolls out Etios Cross variant at Rs 6.64 lakh

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched a limited edition of Etios Cross with price starting at Rs 6.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The variant -- Etios Cross X-Edition, comes with an array of new features like reverse parking camera, body colour cladding and new seat fabric.

The new variant comes with with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

"The newly launched Etios Cross X-Edition is distinctly styled to stand out and make a statement with enhanced exterior styling, refreshed interiors and improved comfort," TKM Senior Vice President Akitoshi Takemura said in a statement.

The company today commenced bookings for the model.

