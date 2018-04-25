Toyota starts pre-launch bookings for Yaris; launch in May

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday commenced pre-launch bookings of its upcoming mid-sized sedan Yaris, with introductory prices ranging between Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

TKM, which is a joint venture between auto major Toyota and Kirloskar group, will launch the vehicle in May.

Yaris, which marks TKM's entry into highly competitive mid-sized sedan segment, would compete with the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.

Customers can make their bookings with Rs 50,000 at any of the authorised Toyota dealerships across the country with deliveries beginning from next month, TKM said in a statement.

The manual transmission variants of the sedan are priced between Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 12.85 lakh while the automatic trims are tagged between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.

The Yaris comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine mated to 7-speed CVT (continuous variable transmission) and 6-speed manual transmission options.