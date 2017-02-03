Triumph offers Rs 66,000 free accessories on purchase of any Tiger variant

Triumph has offered free accessories on the purchase of any model from the Tiger bike range. Accessories worth Rs 66,000 are provided free of cost by the company on the purchase of any Triumph Tiger bike. It is a limited period offer endeavored by the company to celebrated three successful years in Indian market and will be expiring on February 28, 2017.

Buyers have an option to select from three different kits of the accessories provided by the bikemaker. The accessories include riding gear, touring gear, luggage accessories and safety equipments. Currently Triumph offers 5 models in the Tiger range, the Tiger 800XR, Tiger 800XRx, Tiger 800XCx, Tiger 800 XCa with the 800cc engine and the Tiger Explorer with the 1215cc engine. The 800cc engine develops 95.3PS @ 9250rpm and a peak torque of 79Nm @ 7850rpm while the 1215cc engine develops 137PS @ 9300rpm and a peak torque of 121Nm @ 6400rpm.

Tiger is one of the best adventure bikes available in the country and also one of the best selling bikes from Triumph across the globe.

Source: BikeDekho.com