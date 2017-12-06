TVS Apache RR 310 launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched the Apache RR 310 in India. The bike has been priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom price). The motorcycle comes in two colours – Racing Red and Sinister Black.

LIVE Launch of #TVSApacheRR310. Watch the unveiling of the Ultimate Track Weapon. #PureRacecraft. https://t.co/Qw0wmaHVcY — TVS Apache RTR (@TVSApache_RTR) December 6, 2017

The TVS Apache RR 310 gets a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS@9700 rpm and 27.3 NM@7700 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed super-slick gear box that offers a precise and sharp race-shift experience. The motorcycle boasts of a top speed of 160 kmph, and acceleration from 0-to-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, thanks to an advanced aerodynamics package that promises the lowest coefficient of drag in this segment.

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with an all-new, race origin, light-weight trellis-frame chassis for enhanced stiffness in straights, and flex for dynamic cornering capability, that result in best-in-class riding dynamics. The motorcycle uses a unique reverse inclined DOHC (double overhead cam) engine with LCOC (liquid-cooled oil coolant) technology. This facilitates a compact layout for an ideal power-to-weight ratio and better mass centralization.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with a race-inspired vertical speedo-cum-tachometer with 18 racing tell-tale diagnostics, and a comprehensive post-ride analysis. The motorcycle is fitted with first-in-class bi-LED twin projector head lamps for maximum reach and visibility. It is also outfitted with Michelin Street Sport tyres, and is the first sub-500cc motorcycle to use these.

TVS Apache RR 310 sports a fully-faired, sporty design with superior ergonomics to ensure maximum ride comfort. The Thermal Management System on the motorcycle is fitted with a special gill profile to shield the rider’s leg from engine heat, and aids better heat dissipation.

To accentuate the handling and ride experience, the TVS Apache RR 310 gets the Race Spec KYB Suspension that is tested and tuned by MotoGP experts. Both, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system, will be available as standard on the TVS Apache RR 310.