TVS Motor Company

The new TVS Apache RTR 180 will now come with a unique race inspired graphics.

TVS Apache RTR 180 launched in India at starting price of Rs 84,578

New Delhi: Two and three-wheelers manufacturer TVS Motor Company, has rolled out the MY 2019 TVS Apache RTR 180.

The motorcycle is available in five colours - Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Matte Blue and Matte Red. The Apache RTR 180 is priced at RS 84,578 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi) and Apache RTR 180 ABS version is priced at Rs 95,392 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The motorcycle brand recently crossed a key sales milestone of 3 million units and this refreshed model introduction is part of the celebration, TVS said.

The new TVS Apache RTR 180 will now come with a unique race inspired graphics. The refreshed model has many new features including a white back-lit speedometer with dial-art, novel Alcantara like finish seats, a crash guard with integrated frame sliders and a forged handlebar end weights for detailed premium finish.

The company claims that motorcycle delivers a top speed of 114 km/h, making it the fastest motorcycle in its class. TVS Apache RTR 180 is the first-in-class to introduce Dual- channel ABS on Indian roads, giving the bike formidable stopping power and superior braking control that compliments its high-performance capability.

 

