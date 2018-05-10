TVS Apache RTR 180 race edition launched at Rs 83,233

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the Race Edition of TVS Apache RTR 180 in India.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is priced at Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This special edition, available in Twin Disc version only, comes in Pearl White colour option with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard.

The styling is based on a unique racing carbon fibre theme which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent. The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition sports a new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim stickering on the alloy wheels. It has a digital dashboard with a blue backlit display and numerous tell-tale signs which includes 0-60 kmph speed recorder, lap timer and service indicator amongst others.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition features a 177.4 cc Single Cylinder, 4 stroke engine which churns out 16.62 PS of maximum Power @ 8500 rpm and 15.5 NM of maximum Torque @ 6500 rpm.

The motorcycle, which boasts of a 0-60kmph in 4.96s is equipped with a superior braking performance and has the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, the company said in a statement.