TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with ABS launched at Rs 1.7 lakh

This variant will also bear an ABS sticker on the right side of the front mud guard.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Dual-Channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS has peen priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-Showroom Delhi).   

The new generation Dual-Channel ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V assures confidence in late braking and optimal cornering control for both high friction and low friction.

The Dual-Channel ABS comes with Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RLP) control which offers quick detection and recovery of the wheel-lock and achieves higher dynamic stability through precise close-loop slip control.

The motorcycle churns out peak power of 20.5 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm mated to a 5-speed gearbox.   

The company claims that with an ascending top speed of 127 kmph, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Dual-Channel ABS can go from 0-60 kmph in a mere 3.95 seconds.

 

