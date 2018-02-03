TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with ABS launched at Rs 1.7 lakh

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Dual-Channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS has peen priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-Showroom Delhi).

The new generation Dual-Channel ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V assures confidence in late braking and optimal cornering control for both high friction and low friction.

The Dual-Channel ABS comes with Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RLP) control which offers quick detection and recovery of the wheel-lock and achieves higher dynamic stability through precise close-loop slip control.

This variant will also bear an ABS sticker on the right side of the front mud guard.

The motorcycle churns out peak power of 20.5 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The company claims that with an ascending top speed of 127 kmph, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Dual-Channel ABS can go from 0-60 kmph in a mere 3.95 seconds.