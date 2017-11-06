हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 14:36 PM IST
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V launched at Rs 1.07 lakh

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI).

The TVS bike is priced at Rs 107005 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The variant, christened as TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V, is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology.  This ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and considerable reduction in emission levels.  These factors guarantee a linear operation of the engine and better usable power under varied ambient conditions thereby increasing the performance.

The motorcycle now boasts of an impressive peak power of 21 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm.

With an ascending top speed of 129 kmph, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V reaches 0-60 kmph in a mere 3.9 seconds.

On the aesthetic front, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V gets a ‘Royal-Crown Fly Screen’ (Visor) and comes in the colour selection of Pearl White and Matte Yellow.

Trending