TVS Motor sales grow 23% to 3,59,850 units in September

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent increase in total sales at 3,59,850 units in September.

The Chennai-based company had sold 2,93,257 units in September 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 22 per cent to 3,50,854 units.

Exports during the month were at 50,971 units as against 38,164 in September 2016, a rise of 34 per cent.