TVS Motor unveils Jupiter Classic edition at Rs 55,266

The TVS Jupiter 'Classic Edition' comes with additional features including round shaped full chrome mirrors.

﻿
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:03
TVS Motor unveils Jupiter Classic edition at Rs 55,266

Chennai: Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has launched new variant of popular selling 110cc scooter Jupiter.

The TVS Jupiter 'Classic Edition' comes with additional features including round shaped full chrome mirrors, a windshield, silver oak panels, chrome backrest, USB charger and a disc brake, the city-based company said in a statement.

"Timelessness is the true hall mark of a CLASSIC. Unchanging and yet always contemporary that is how we have seen our offering of TVS Jupiter to our consumers", TVS Motor, Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate brand, Vice-President (Marketing), Aniruddha Haldar said.

"..We celebrate timeless value in celebrating CLASSIC, the all new TVS Jupiter Classic Edition.", he said.

The scooter is powered by all-aluminium, low-friction 110cc engine, superior acceleration and best-in-class-fuel efficiency, the company claimed.

The Classic Edition is priced at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across the company outlets.

Currently, TVS Motor said there were more than 1.50 million Jupiter customers on road, it added.

 

TVS MotorJupiter Classic editionTVS Motor 110cc scooterTVS Jupiter

