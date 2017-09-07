close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

TVS Motor unveils premium edition of TVS Victor at Rs 57,100

The Premium Edition will be available only in the disc variant along with regular models which will be sold in both disc and drum versions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:45
TVS Motor unveils premium edition of TVS Victor at Rs 57,100
Representational Image

Chennai: Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor on Thursday launched a premium edition of its popular 110 CC motorcycle Victor with new features in view of the festive season.

The company had recently launched an upgraded variant of commuter motorcycle StaR City+.

The new TVS Victor has been launched as Premium Edition which comes with a premium sticker scheme, chrome crash guard, daylight running light and body colored pillion handle and will be available in disc variant, a company statement said.

"At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly seeking to offer technologically superior and stylish experience to our customers. This premium edition of TVS Victor now offers quality and performance with styling and personality", TVS Motor company Vice-President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate brand, Aniruddha Haldar said.

TVS Victor is powered by a three valve oil cooled engine, electric start-four speed powertrain to generate 9.5 PS of power.

The Premium Edition will be available only in the disc variant along with regular models which will be sold in both disc and drum versions.

The new premium edition will be priced at Rs 57,100 (ex-showroom) Tamil Nadu, the release added.

 

TAGS

TVS MotorTVS VictorTVS StaR City+TVS Victor Premium Edition

From Zee News

Switch to clean vehicles or be bulldozed: Gadkari to automakers
Auto News

Switch to clean vehicles or be bulldozed: Gadkari to automa...

62% of new launches in H1 2017 in affordable segment: Report
Real Estate

62% of new launches in H1 2017 in affordable segment: Repor...

Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon
Automobiles

Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon

NCLAT gives no interim order on Bakshi&#039;s plea; fate of 169 McDonald&#039;s outlets still in limbo
Companies

NCLAT gives no interim order on Bakshi's plea; fate of...

Automation to cost 7 lakh low skilled IT jobs by 2022: Report
Economy

Automation to cost 7 lakh low skilled IT jobs by 2022: Repo...

Nokia says could cut 597 jobs in France by end-2019
International Business

Nokia says could cut 597 jobs in France by end-2019

Airtel claims Rs 6,800 crore loss from low IUC cost in 5 years
Companies

Airtel claims Rs 6,800 crore loss from low IUC cost in 5 ye...

Vistara, Japan Airlines to explore &#039;commercial opportunities&#039;
Companies

Vistara, Japan Airlines to explore 'commercial opportu...

&#039;RBI to recoup forex reserves to combat global contagion&#039;
Economy

'RBI to recoup forex reserves to combat global contagi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video