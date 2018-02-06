TVS NTORQ 125 launched at Rs 58,750

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company forayed in the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 at Rs Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS NTORQ 125 comes with a signature tail and LED tail lamps. It is equipped with a sporty stub muffler, headlamp cluster and textured floor board, diamond cut alloy wheels.

It gets the new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out 6.9kW@7500 rpm / 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm. TVS NTORQ 125 also has a unique exhaust note.

The bike premieres the TVS SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an exclusive NTORQ mobile App which can be downloaded from google play store.

The scooter gets wider 110x80x12 tubeless tyres along with telescopic suspension. It also has features such as pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brakes and engine kill switch.

TVS NTORQ 125 comes with external fuel fill, USB charger, large under-seat storage and TVS patented EZ center stand.

Equipped with unique Daytime Running Lamps (DRL), TVS NTORQ 125 is available in the colour selection of Matte Yellow, Matte Green, Matte Red and Matte White.