TVS Victor premium edition matte series launched at Rs 55,890

Tthe Premium Edition of the motorcycle is available with a Disc brake.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 08, 2018, 16:34 PM IST
New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has introduced a new Matte Series for the TVS Victor Premium Edition including two new colours and additional features.  

In addition to these new colours, the Premium Edition of the motorcycle is available with a Disc brake and a variant in black colour with yellow graphics and red with gold graphics.  

The TVS Victor Matte series with these new features and colours has been priced at Rs. 55,890 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The two new colours - Matte Blue (with white) and Matte Silver (with red) are complemented by chrome detailing on the visor and a dual tone beige seat.

Launched in September last year, the TVS Victor Premium Edition delivers mileage of 72 km/litre.  It is powered by an advanced 3-valve Oil cooled engine, which is tuned to deliver the optimum combination of power and fuel economy.  

An electric start fires up the 4-speed powertrain to churn out 9.5 PS of power@ 7500 rpm with a torque of 9.4 Nm @6000 rpm.

 

