Twenty Two Motors ties up with KYMCO for electric two wheelers in India

The partnership marks the entry of KYMCO into the Indian market.

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors Monday announced partnership with Taiwanese scooter manufacturer KYMCO to manufacture, market and sell electric two-wheelers in India.

“The alliance will be a seamless amalgamation of vision as both the brands share the same dream to make electric a practical reality for everyone,” the company said in a statement.

Under this strategic alliance, KYMCO will bring electric vehicle total solution- Ionex and Ionex Commercial, to enable consumers, businesses and governments to smoothly adopt premium electric mobility.

Ionex is an electric vehicle solution that eliminates all barriers for consumers to gogreen. Ionex Commercial is a tailor-made EV turnkey solution for commercial entities that integrates world-class experts from every necessary field and comprises of a complete arrangement of electric vehicles, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems.

Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, Twenty Two Motors said, “This unique partnership will prove to be a revolution for fundamentals of Indian auto sector which no one expected so far as we shall be creating a complete new ecosystem for premium EV mobility in India.”

Allen Ko, Chairman, KYMCO said, “Ionex Commercial is here to provide a total package to empower and enable all businesses and governments to adopt premium electric mobility”.

Twenty Two Motors smart electric scooter FLOW will be equipped with the advanced Ionex technology developed by KYMCO. The new removable Ionex battery will be lighter in weight, easy to swap, water-proof and full-charged in less than an hour. Riders can continue riding for up to 20 km on a full charge.

The upcoming Twenty Two Motors KYMCO two wheelers and advanced FLOW will be available at Twenty Two KYMCO Experience Store in New Delhi from early 2019, followed by Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore soon afterwards, a company statement said.

 

