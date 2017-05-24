Uber to roll out Snapchat custom filters in India

New Delhi: Ride-sharing app Uber on Wednesday announced that from Thursday it will begin a phased roll-out of a new feature in India that will enable users to unlock custom Snapchat filters on their ride.

From letting their friends know when they will arrive with the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) filters, to selecting a mystery filter for an added surprise, the users will be able to share their statuses in a unique way.

"We want to focus on the trip experience itself and make sure riders enjoy the journey. Technology is helping us personalise every ride, making the experience fun and delightful. With this integration, our riders can now Snap along the way and share their Uber moments with friends," Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering at Uber India, said in a statement.

After updating the app, an existing Snapchat user on an Uber ride will see a `Snap Card` in the Uber feed. Riders can select the type of filter they want to unlock, take a selfie and then swipe right. They can even use Uber filters with another Snap lens for double the fun.

The Snapchat integration will available for riders on both Android and iOS in India.