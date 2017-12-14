UP student devices simple yet effective solution to prevent car accidents

New Delhi: Road accidents claim scores of lives on Indian roads each year. A large majority of fatalities can be prevented, say studies, by simply wearing a seatbelt. However, many Indians are guilty of giving seat belts a miss while on the road. Now, a class 12th student has created a solution to ensure motorists don't forget this simple check before driving off - the car just won't start without seat belts being fastened.

Adarsh Tiwari has won many accolades since he showcased the technology which can be fitted to any car. He explains that just as newer cars are increasingly incorporating technology which does not allow cars to start if the doors and bonnet are not shut properly, his mechanical marvel ensures 'no start' if seat belts are not fastened. Aditya, a student in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, has said he has also appealed car manufacturers in the country to incorporate this technology into all their vehicles.

It could indeed be an addition which could save millions of lives. A recent survey by Maruti Suzuki - country's largest car manufacturer - had revealed that only 25 per cent of Indian motorists make use of seatbelts. Shockingly, 32 per cent of people who don't wear seatbelts said weak law enforcement 'encourages' them to 'drive free', 27 per cent of them said it impacts their image and a significant of 25 per cent said seat belts ruin their clothes.

The importance of wearing seat belts though is widely established. Even World Health Organisation has recognised seat belts as a primary restraint system that can reduce the risk of fatality by up to 60 per cent.