Updated Honda Activa 125 launched; priced at Rs 61,362
PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:54
New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Thursday launched an updated version of its scooter Activa 125, priced at Rs 61,362 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The model now comes with features like Head Lamp On (AHO) and is compliant with Bharat Stage-IV emission norms.
"Invigorating the segment once again, Honda's Activa 125 is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
The company is confident the all new Activa 125 will strengthen its leadership even more in 2017-18, he added.
The three variants of the scooter are priced at Rs 56,954, Rs 58,900 and Rs 61,362, respectively.
