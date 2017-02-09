close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Updated Honda Activa 125 launched; priced at Rs 61,362

PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:54
Updated Honda Activa 125 launched; priced at Rs 61,362

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Thursday launched an updated version of its scooter Activa 125, priced at Rs 61,362 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model now comes with features like Head Lamp On (AHO) and is compliant with Bharat Stage-IV emission norms.

"Invigorating the segment once again, Honda's Activa 125 is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The company is confident the all new Activa 125 will strengthen its leadership even more in 2017-18, he added.

The three variants of the scooter are priced at Rs 56,954, Rs 58,900 and Rs 61,362, respectively.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:54
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

War on corruption and black money not a political fight: PM Modi

RBI keeps repo rates unchanged

Rs 50000: That's how much you'll be able to withdraw from Feb 20

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.