Volkswagen cuts maintenance costs in India; announces extended warranty and free services

New Delhi: German auto major Volkswagen (VW) has announced to offer affordable ownership experience across its carlines for Indian market.

The company is introducing new schemes which will slash regular service cost by 24 percent to 44 percent across different models of the VW brand.

Effective January 1, all Volkswagen carlines will have 4-year or 100,000 km Standard Vehicle Warranty, 4-year Free Road Side Assistance (RSA) and 3 free services (In 1 year or up to 15,000 km).

The 4 year warranty, RSA and 3 free services will be applicable to all Volkswagen carlines sold in India effective 1st January 2019 across the dealership network, Volkswagen said.

“Over the last year and a half, the brand has introduced various initiatives that addresses customer concerns related to after-sales and spare parts availability. To maintain transparency between the brand and its customers, Volkswagen has now placed a standard menu pricing across its dealer workshops in India. The menu pricing comprises of all the costs that a customer could potentially incur, depending on the service required on the respective carline,” a company statement said.

Customers can now avail special benefits on value added services along with the option of extending their existing warranty by buying add-on warranty options for 1 year/20,000 km whichever is earlier. The maximum limit of availing add-on warranty is till 7 year OR 125,000 km whichever is earlier.