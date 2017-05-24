Volkswagen drives in premium SUV Tiguan to Indian shores at a starting price of Rs 27.98 lakh

New Delhi: German car maker Volkswagen on Wednesday launched its premium SUV Tiguan in India with price starting at Rs 27.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Based on latest MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2 litre diesel engine, mated to a seven speed automatic-DSG gearbox.

"The Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline world over and we are delighted to introduce our global best-seller in the Indian market," Volkswagen Group Sales India Managing Director Thierry Lespiaucq said in a statement.

The Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of safety, style, luxury and class leading performance, he added.

"With the Tiguan, we are proud to introduce our 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system based on the modern MQB platform, a first for Volkswagen in India," Lespiaucq said.

The Tiguan will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India, in two trims Comfortline and Highline. The latter being tagged at Rs 31.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Available in 150 markets with more than 3.5 million owners around the world, the Volkswagen Tiguan has acquired a leading position ever since its introduction globally in 2007. The SUV comes with various premium features like pedestrian safety, six airbags, hill start assist, auto hold and self- sealing tyres.