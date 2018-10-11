हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Volkswagen Connect Edition

Volkswagen launches new Connect Edition on Polo, Ameo, Vento

Volkswagen also introduced dynamic new features across the carlines.

Volkswagen launches new Connect Edition on Polo, Ameo, Vento

Mumbai: Volkswagen on Thursday launched Volkswagen Connect, an intelligent connected vehicle assistance system followed by a brand new Lapiz Blue body color across its popular carlines – Polo, Ameo and Vento.

Volkswagen also introduced dynamic new features across the above carlines. The Volkswagen Polo comes at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh, Ameo at Rs 5.65 and Vento at Rs 8.38. The three cars have been priced upwards to Rs 9.39 lakh, Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.02 lakh respectively.

The interactive ‘Connect’ app enables users to connect their car to their smart phone through a “Plug and Play” data dongle fitted to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. Once installed and connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth, customers can experience advanced connected features such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, driving behavior and much more. The Connect app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms and is available to download at the Google Play and App Store respectively.

Volkswagen has also introduced new additional features for customer comfort and convenience in these cars. The Polo, Ameo and Vento will come in  Lapiz Blue color with moon stone coloured radio surround trim, glove box light, rear USB charging port and a 16 inch portago gray alloy wheels.

Polo will additionally have chequered seat fabrics on the GT variant. Vento will have dual front side airbags, 15 inch Diamond cut linas (Allstar) – HL and body colour rear spoiler.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With Volkswagen Connect, customers are empowered to manage a host of services such as driving behavior analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips.”

