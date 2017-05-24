Volkswagen launches premium carline Tiguan

Mumbai: Passenger car manufacturer Volkswagen on Wednesday launched its premium carline Tiguan with a starting price of Rs 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

According to the passenger car manufacturer, the new premium carline is powered with a 2.0L TDI engine mated to a seven-speed automatic-DSG gearbox.

The company added that Tiguan has a fuel efficiency of 17.06 km per litre.