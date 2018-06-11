हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Volkswagen Sport Editions

Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Vento's sport edition launched in India

New Delhi: Leading car manufacturer Volkswagen has announced the introduction of the Sport Editions model of its popular carlines the Polo, Ameo and Vento.

The Sport edition models comes equipped with the stylish and aesthetic upgrades that include Glossy Black Roof Foil, Stylish Side Foil, Black Glossy Rear Spoiler and Carbon Finish ORVM cap.

Volkswagen has also launched its 360 degree marketing campaign #BeASport. Prospective customers test driving Volkswagen’s popular carlines need to participate by writing a slogan following the #BeASport. One lucky winner shall get the chance to win a Sport edition Volkswagen car.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season.”

Volkswagen in January had said that the group plans to invest around €1 billion (over ₹7,800 crore) in India over the next few years to develop six new models.

The proposed six new models, three each under Skoda and Volkswagen brands, will cater mainly to the domestic market.

If successful in India, the group may also look at exporting these to some of the select markets abroad. The new products will be developed on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0 platform.

With PTI Inputs

