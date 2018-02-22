Volkswagen teases ID Vizzion concept ahead of Geneva motor show

New Delhi: Auto major Volkswagen has teased the ID Vizzion in a series of sketches ahead of its World premiere at the Geneva motor show next month.

Vizzion is a follow-up concept to the ID range of hatchbacks –ID Crozz SUV and ID Buzz. Volkswagen has claimed that the system power of the 5.11 metre long I.D. VIZZION is 225 kW. Its top speed is 180 km/h. The 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries enable a driving range of up to 665 kilometres when braking regeneration is factored in. Based on its intelligent management, the two electric motors cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive all four wheels of the saloon.

The autonomous driving car comes with 'digital chauffeur’. A virtual host, with which passengers communicate via voice and gesture control, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests.

Volkswagen said that it plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models by 2025. Starting in 2020, the I.D.2 will launch as an electric car in the compact class which will be followed by a new electric SUV – the I.D. CROZZ3 – and the I.D. BUZZ4.