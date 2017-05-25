Volkswagen Tiguan drives into Indian roads: 5 key features you want to know

Mumbai/New Delhi: Volkswagen has announced the launch of the much awaited premium carline, based on the modern MQB platform –the Volkswagen Tiguan in India.

Performance

Powered with an efficient 2.0L TDI engine mated to a supple 7 speed automatic-DSG gearbox, the Tiguan delivers peak power of 143 PS/105 kW and 340 Nm of torque ranging from 1750-2750 rpm with superior fuel efficiency of 17.06 kmpl (ARAI tested). Featuring the 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system with variable torque transfer to the rear wheels

Safety

Tiguan is equipped with 6 airbags for occupant’s protection and an ACTIVE HOOD for pedestrian safety. For added pedestrian protection, the Tiguan is built with special deformation elements in the front bumper, a maximum possible distance between bonnet and engine, and deformable wings.

Comfort

The Tiguan's 3-zone auto-climate control system including Air Care Climatronic with an allergen filter delivers precise multi-zone temperature control at all seats. A spacious interior along with a significant gain in boot space that offers 615 litres with all seats up, 1655 litres with rear-seat folded. The latest generation Tiguan will host several premium lifestyle features like Hill Start Assist, Auto Hold, Self-sealing tyres, ‘Vienna’ leather seats, Cruise Control, AppConnect, Rain and Light sensor, LED Headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, Easy open boot, Electrically foldable ORVM, LED illuminated Panoramic Sunroof and Keyless Entry & Go among others.

Design

Tiguan is the winner of the German Design Award 2017. Volkswagen has brought in new design characteristics the Tiguan with horizontally aligned unit formed by the radiator grille and headlights, and the higher waist line.

Price and variants

Starting at Rs 27.68 Lacs (ex-showroom Mumbai) the Tiguan is available across all Volkswagen showrooms for test drives and bookings.

The Tiguan will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India, in two trims Comfortline and Highline. The Tiguan will be available in Tungsten Silver, Oryx White, Deep Black, Indium Grey and Atlantic Blue.