﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 19:33
Volkswagen welcomes the festive season with Volksfest 2017

Mumbai: Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer on Thursday announces the commencement of Volksfest 2017, a month long carnival for its existing and prospective customers. Welcoming the festive season and also marking 10 years of Volkswagen in India, the brand introduced 4 new limited edition models for its most loved carlines: Vento ALLSTAR, Polo GT Sport, Ameo and Polo Anniversary Edition. During this period customers can avail a range of attractive offers, exciting service benefits and assured gifts across all Volkswagen dealerships in India.

Commenting on the special initiatives, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Welcoming the festive season ‘Volksfest 2017’ will be celebrated with added customer benefits. This year the celebrations are a notch higher with the introduction of the anniversary edition of Polo and Ameo, Vento ALLSTAR and Polo GT Sport thereby offering a variety of options for our customers to choose from.  With this we offer a bouquet of added services for our existing customers and welcome new customers to the Volkswagen family.”

The customer benefits include assured gifts on test drive and booking and value added benefits on select accessories. The celebrations will also include complimentary service offers on parts and other attractive customer benefits across services at the Volkswagen dealerships.

To double the festivity Volkswagen commemorates India’s most loved hatchback, Polo, with the introduction of its anniversary edition with 15’’ dual colour Razor alloy wheels and premium diamond design black seat covers. The Made-In-India, Made-For-India Ameo celebrates a year in the country and the anniversary edition will feature Tosa 15” Alloy wheels as factory fitment and honeycomb design seat covers along with special graphic designs as dealer fitments. Volkswagen Vento, the brands first Made-In-India model will come equipped with Linas alloy wheels, aluminum pedal clusters and suave black and grey interiors, front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents and the coveted ALL STAR badge.

 

