Volvo Cars to have electric motors in all its vehicles by 2019

Stockholm: Volvo Cars on Wednesday announced that every Volvo that it will launch from 2019 will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine (ICE).

"People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers` current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish," Xinhua quoted Hakan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars, as saying.

Volvo Cars is to introduce electrified cars across its model range, including plug-in hybrid cars and mild hybrid cars and will gradually phase out its ICE cars.

"This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," said Samuelsson.

The company, which claims it will have one of the broadest electrified car offerings of any car maker, is to launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021.

These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options.

Volvo Cars said it was focused on reducing the carbon emissions of both its products and its operations and aims to have climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.