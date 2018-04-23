When Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 caught Prince William's attention

New Delhi: The team of Royal Enfield probably had to pinch themselves after Prince Williams showed his interest in the Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 caught the attention of the Duke of Cambridge at the opening of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

An excited Royal Enfield team shared the news on its Facebook page.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT 650 made their global debut at EICMA 2017 in Milan, Italy. The bike has not yet been launched in India, however there is a lot of anticipation among bike lovers for the launch of the two bikes in India after they were shown at the Royal Enfield RIdermania last year.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with a 4 stroke air-oil cooled 648 cc parallel twin engine that produces 47PS at 7,100rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000rpm.

The Inceptor is a trove of 1960s design staples with 7 inch headlight, twin clock front and quilted twin seat, The narrow teardrop tank is slapped with a classic badge and topped with a Monza-style fuel cap, Royal Enfield says in its website.

Motorcycles manufacturer last month said that it has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 800 crore for 2018-19 in India.

The company further said that in 2018-19, with the first phase of the Vallam Vadagal factory "enjoying its first full year of operations, and with productivity optimisation at its Oragadam plant, Royal Enfield will have an annual production capacity of about 950,000 units".

Besides, the mid-sized motorcycles manufacturer said that it has decided to set up wholly owned subsidiaries in Indonesia and Thailand in 2018-19.

