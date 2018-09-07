हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
With eye on youth, Mercedes Benz launches CLA Urban Sport

The CLA Urban Sport gets a number of features and changed design elements.

New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India recently upgraded the CLA 200 and CLA 200 d in India with an eye on attracting younger customers to its fold. Offered in both petrol as well as diesel variants, the CLA Urban Sport gets a number of features and changed design elements and has been priced at Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 36.99 lakh, respectively (ex showroom, India).

The 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engines continue to power the vehicle which now boasts of THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control with 2 climate zones, rear centre vents, 'Sport' floor mats, 'Sport' illuminated door sills and a rear spoiler.

Speaking at the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that he remains confident that buyers would continue to keep faith in the CLA's style and performance. "The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss," he said.

