World record! Honda CB Shine is the largest selling motorcycle in the world

New Delhi: With 5,000,000 units sold, the Hond CB Shine is now the largest selling bike in the 125-cc segment in India and the largest selling motorcycle in the world.

Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its flagship bike brand CB Shine has touched the 5-million unit sales thus making the records.

Launched in 2006, the Honda CB Shine had already become the largest selling motorcycle in the 125-cc segment way back in 2008-09.

The second largest two-wheeler company rolled out the 50th lakh CB Shine from its Tapukara, Rajasthan, plant.

The all-new CB Shine comes with BS-IV emission standard, making this the third offering to with the new emission norms.

Honda introduced the CB Shine in April 2006 and with this milestone, the bike has become the highest selling 125-cc motorcycle in the world now.

"The Honda CB Shine is the only 125-cc motorcycle to cross the 5-million sales mark," Keita Muramatsu, HMSI president and chief executive said.

"India is one of the most important and fastest growing markets for Honda globally. Today, we have achieved a new milestone for our business here with the CB Shine that has crossed the 5-million mark," he added.

Y S Guleria, senior vice-president for sales & marketing said CB Shine is the most loved motorcycle in the 125cc segment.

"Over the past decade, Shine has become the most important motorcycle in our line-up," Guleria said.

The CB Shine achieved its million happy customers in 54 months by October 2010. The next 2 millions came in the next 41 months by April 2014 and the next 2 million customers came were added in the next 32 months by January 2017.

In the fiscal 2014, while this segment faced de- growth, the CB Shine scaled greater heights with record sales of 7.40 lakh units, with ever highest monthly sales of 94,300 units in March 2014.

By April 2014, every third 125-cc bike sold in the country was a CB Shine and helped it notch up 33 per cent market share, which by the end of fiscal 2015 jumped to 36 per cent, Guleria said.

With PTI Inputs