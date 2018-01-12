Yamaha launches all new FZS-FI bike priced at Rs 86,042

New Delhi: Yamaha Motor on Friday launched an all-new version of the FZS-FI in India. The bike has been priced at Rs 86,042 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZS-FI is equipped with improved braking system and enhances performance efficiency.

Powered by 149 cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine, the model has 220 mm hydraulic single rear disc brake and 282 mm front brake, thus improving stability and control, it added.

In terms of styling FZS FI looks compact as well as macho. The bike comes with multi- reflector headlight, split seat, newly designed muffler protector, wide tubeless radial tyres and easy to grasp aluminium handle grab bars.

It features rectangular layout of the multi-function instrument penal houses tachometer, odometer, single trip meter, fuel level indicator and speedo. The instrument cluster also has a big green indicator which is the ECO lamp.

Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the FZ series has gained over a million customers in India since its launch nearly ten years ago and the new version will add to its popularity.'

Stating that the company has retained the model's popular features like "build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension", he said, "the new additions will excite the present and new customers".