Yamaha new MT-09 superbike launched at Rs 10.88 lakh

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Friday launched a new version of its superbike Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder engine. It is also equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology.

The company is targeting youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or those who are thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model.

This model will be imported as a completely built unit by India Yamaha Motor, a company statement said.

Here are the key specs of Yamaha MT-09 superbike