Yamaha new MT-09 superbike launched at Rs 10.88 lakh

The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder engine.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 14:40 PM IST
Image Courtesy: http://www.yamaha-motor-india.com

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Friday launched a new version of its superbike Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder engine. It is also equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology.

The company is targeting youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or those who are thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model.

This model will be imported as a completely built unit by India Yamaha Motor, a company statement said.

Here are the key specs of Yamaha MT-09 superbike

  • Engine type: 3-Cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves
  • Displacement: 847 cc
  • Bore & Stroke: 78.0 mm x 59.1 mm
  • Maximum power: 84.6 kW (115PS) @ 10,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 87.5 Nm (8.9 kg-m) @ 8,500 rpm
  • Clutch Type: Wet, Multiple Disc
  • Transmission system: Constant Mesh, 6-speed
  • Wheel base: 1,440 mm
  • Minimum ground clearance: 135 mm
  • Frame type: Diamond
  • Suspension (Front/Rear): Telescopic forks / Swingarm, (Link type suspension)
  • Brake Type (Front/Rear): Hydraulic dual disc, Ø 298 mm / Hydraulic single disc, Ø 245 mm
  • Tyre size (Front/Rear): 120/70ZR17M/C(58W)(Tubeless) /180/55ZR17M/C(73W)(Tubeless)
