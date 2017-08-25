2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 5

New Delhi: India shuttlers continued their dominant run at the ongoing World Badminton Championships as Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, all booked their place in the quarterfinals after winning their respective third-round clashes in the singles event on Day 4, Thursday.

The trio will again be in action today again hoping to continue their journey in the biggest event dedicated to the sport.

Son Wan Ho vs Kidambi Srikanth

India's Kidambi Sri Kanth wil take on Korean Son Wan Ho in today's opening game. Srikanth, who presently has a poor 1:3 head-to-head record against World No. 1 Wan Ho, will have to be at his absolute best to stand a chance of progressing further in the tournament.

Srikanth booked his place in the last eight after thrashing Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games. The 24-year-old, who clinched two successive titles at Indonesia and Australia and reached the finals at Singapore Open, produced a rich vein of form to sweep aside 14th seed Antosen 21-14, 21-18 in the third-round clash that lasted 42 minutes.

PV Sindhu vs Sun Yu

World No. 4 PV Sindhu will up against her Chinese opponent Sun Yu who is two places behind the Indian in rankings at No. 6. Sindhu has a 2:1 head-to-head advantage against Sun but that would hardly matter in a competition of as big a stature as this.

Sindhu survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan as she came back from a game down and win a thrilling contest to enter the last eight of the tournament. She had to shed a lot of sweat as she rebounded strongly to register a 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 win over Ngan in a grueling contest that last almost an hour and a half.

This will be Sindhu's fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the World Championships.

Kirsty Gilmour vs Saina Nehwal

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal would be facing either Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, an opponent she is yet to face in a competitive encounter.

Gilmour is presently ranked 31 while Nehwal has is placed at a significantly better number 16 position.

The 12th seed Saina dished out a spectacular and gritty performance to beat world number three Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-19, 21-15. .The ace Indian shuttler became the first woman to enter the quarters of the World Championships for the seventh consecutive time.

Indians Eliminated in previous Round:

Ajay Jayaram went down 11-21, 10-21 to China's Chen Long to bow out of the tournament.

In the mixed doubles' event, Indian duo of and suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the tournament after going down against Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto in the third round.

After winning the first game, Pranaav and Reddy failed to capitalize on the same and slumped to a 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 defeat against Jordan and Susanto in a thrilling clash that lasted more than one hour.