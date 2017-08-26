close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

2017 BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal survives three-game thriller to book semi-final spot

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal struggled through a three-set pulsating quarter-final match against Scotland's Kristy Gilmour winning 19-21, 21-18, 21-15 to storm into the semi-final round of the BWF World Championships, at Glasgow, today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 01:05
2017 BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal survives three-game thriller to book semi-final spot
IANS

New Delhi: Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal struggled through a three-set pulsating quarter-final match against Scotland's Kristy Gilmour winning 19-21, 21-18, 21-15 to storm into the semi-final round of the BWF World Championships, at Glasgow, today.

Saina Nehwal rampaged through to take an early lead of 5-2 in the first set, but the Scottish woman fought her way through winning six points in a row to turn the game her way. Ergo, at the break, the momentum shifted onto Gilmour, with the 23-year-old leading 11-8. But Saina struggled through to script a comeback and huffing and puffing her way through she narrowly escaped Scottish torture in the first set winning 21-19.

Saina took score to level terms 6-6 after trailing at the start of the second set. But soon showed signs of fatigue as Gilmour captivationg on it piled up ample pressure on the Indian shuttler. And it reflected clearly from the score 17-12 in favour of the Scot. But soon the 16th seeded shuttler suffered an injury and all turned sour for Gilmour. Nehwal oulled four points in a row however in the end it was Gilmour wjo eneded things at 21-18, ergo pushing forth a thrid and final set.

The decider started off quite naturally in favour of the Indian shuttler. Nehwal picked up a couple of early crucial points to take a lead of 8-3. She powered through a few drop shots and banking on Gilmour's injury, Nehwal continued her domination taking the score to 11-5. She maintained the lead over the 23-year-old with her relentless attacking finally ending the game at 21-15

TAGS

BWF World ChampionshipsBWF WorldsSaina NehwalKristy GilmourBadminton Newssports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer drawn in same half of tournament draw
Tennis

US Open 2017: World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer drawn...

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund; becomes second-most expensive player in the world
Football

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia...

US Open 2017: Second seed Simona Halep draws Maria Sharapova in first round at Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Second seed Simona Halep draws Maria Sharapov...

Arsenal face tough Europa League group stage ties against Cologne and Red Star Belgrade
Football

Arsenal face tough Europa League group stage ties against C...

Pakistan ignores Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal for World XI series
cricket

Pakistan ignores Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal for World XI...

ENG vs WI: Joe Root equals world record for 50-plus scores in 12 consecutive Test matches
cricket

ENG vs WI: Joe Root equals world record for 50-plus scores...

US Open 2017: Eight contenders for World No. 1 spot in WTA rankings as battle heads to Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Eight contenders for World No. 1 spot in WTA...

2017 BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter semis; assured of a bronze
Badminton

2017 BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-1...

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar following phenomenal partnership vs SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kuma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video