close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

2017 BWF Worlds: Saina Nehwal beats World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun to storm into quarter-finals

Earlier into the day, Srikanth reached the quarter-final round in the men's singles category after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-14 21-18. Then in the women's singles, PV Sindhu scripted a comeback to narrowly edge past World No. 17 Cheung Ngan Yi winning by 19-21, 23-21, 21-17.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 00:35
2017 BWF Worlds: Saina Nehwal beats World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun to storm into quarter-finals
IANS

New Delhi: Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal pulled off a stunner in the pre-quarter round at Glasgow in the BWF World Championships tonight, beating World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-15 to sail into the quarters for the eighth time. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are the other Indians that emerged victorious in their respective singles match, today.

Saina took to level terms against the World No. 3, but failed to continue with the momentum trailing 15-10. But the Indian scripted a clinical comeback narrowly edge past Hyun to win 21-19 in the first set. Things fell in favour of the Indian in the second set and ergo a victory with 21-15. With this, Saina scripted history to become the first woman to reach the quareterfinals at seven successive World Championships.

Earlier into the day, Srikanth reached the quarter-final round in the men's singles category after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-14 21-18. Then in the women's singles, PV Sindhu scripted a comeback to narrowly edge past World No. 17 Cheung Ngan Yi winning by 19-21, 23-21, 21-17.

However, both Ajay Jayaram and Sai Praneeth suffered defeat in their respective matches. While the latter went down to World No. 4 Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 10-21, 12-21, the former was crumbled down 11-21, 10-21 by reigning Olympic champion & two-time world champion Chen Long. In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to seventh seeded Indonesian pair of Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan 20-22 21-18 21-18.

TAGS

2017 BWF WorldsSaina NehwalSung Ji HyunPV SindhuKidambi SrikanthBadminton Newssports news

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s tally of ODI victories as captain
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar's ta...

India go 2-0 up against Sri Lanka after pulling off thrilling ODI run chase in Pallekele
cricket

India go 2-0 up against Sri Lanka after pulling off thrilli...

Real Madrid draw Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League
Football

Real Madrid draw Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in Ch...

Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016/17; bags award for third time
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016/...

Indian football team holds St. Kitts and Nevis to win tri-nation series
Football

Indian football team holds St. Kitts and Nevis to win tri-n...

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund: Reports
Football

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund:...

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma become third Indian pair with most 100-plus opening stands
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma become third Indian...

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue and squads
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 1: Det...

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies
Football

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video