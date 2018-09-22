हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lee Chong Wei

Ace Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer

Former world no.1 Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei on Saturday was diagnosed with an early stage nose, confirmed Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). The seasoned Chong Wei is currently undergoing treatment in Taiwan.  

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BA_Malaysia

"In response to recent reports concerning Datuk Lee Chong Wei, BAM confirms that the player has been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer," BAM President Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said in a statement.

"Chong Wei is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends," Datuk Seri added. 

 

 

BAM, however, in July issued a statement saying Chong Wei was on a break after he had been diagnosed with a respiratory-related disorder. 

The three-time Olympic silver medallist had withdrawn from two high-profile tournaments, World Championships in Nanjing, China (August) and the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last month. 

Earlier, social media was abuzz with reports claiming that the 35-year-old was suffering from a third-stage nose cancer.

"We urge everyone to respect his privacy and that of his family. BAM is in constant contact with Chong Wei and we will offer any support we can to our legend," BAM said.  

(With Agency inputs)

